MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MRC Global stands to benefit from its diversified business and shareholder-friendly policies. The company’s business in the gas utility sector has been witnessing strength, supported by increasing customer activity. It is poised to become more competent on lucrative contract wins and projects. Expanding market share and working capital efficiency is a priority for the company. It remains focused on generating healthy cash flow and lowering operating costs. The reduction of debts remains a priority for the company. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past month. However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability in the quarters ahead. Foreign exchange woes might hurt its performance. In the past 60 days, the company’s bottom-line estimates have increased for 2021.”

MRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.94.

MRC opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 682.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

