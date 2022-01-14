Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 15,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 143,266 shares.The stock last traded at $312.52 and had previously closed at $306.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.70.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total value of $312,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,812 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $888,113.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,165 shares of company stock valued at $60,818,276. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

