Morgan Stanley Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $98.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.
JACK stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,578. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $77.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.29.
In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
Further Reading: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.