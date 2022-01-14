Morgan Stanley Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $98.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

JACK stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,578. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $77.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.29.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

