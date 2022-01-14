Morgan Stanley Trims Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Target Price to $30.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Accolade has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Accolade by 91.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

