Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,029,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.3% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $294,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

NYSE MS traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.76. 600,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,666,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.36. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

