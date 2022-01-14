Morgan Stanley Lowers T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $149.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $110.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.80. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12,662.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 33,808 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

