Morgan Stanley Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $100.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

