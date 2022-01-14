Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 832,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,771,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 287,634 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 238,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,855 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 283,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares during the period.

NYSE EDD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

