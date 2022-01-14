Morgan Stanley Cuts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $19.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE:DK opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.00. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,046 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,498. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

