Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Get Samsara alerts:

IOT opened at $24.20 on Monday. Samsara has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.