Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

