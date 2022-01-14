Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.21% of RH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in RH by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,974,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in RH by 2,300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in RH by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.40.

Shares of RH stock opened at $456.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $571.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.21. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a fifty-two week low of $411.88 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

