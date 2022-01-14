Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.22% of Mettler-Toledo International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,503.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,570.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,511.24. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

