Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWW opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

