Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $153.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

