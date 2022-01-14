Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $44,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

EWZ stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

