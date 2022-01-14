Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $51,000 Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,689 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

