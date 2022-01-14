Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after buying an additional 98,871 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 35.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 40.2% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 40.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $80.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.88. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,364 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,571.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

