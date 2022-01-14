Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MONRY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $70.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.15. Moncler has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

