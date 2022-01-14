Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

UBS Group upgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MONRY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $70.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.15. Moncler has a 12-month low of $56.25 and a 12-month high of $80.41.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also: Fiduciary

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.