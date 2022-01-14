Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.41). 281,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 538,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.39).

The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.41. The company has a market cap of £63.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29.

About Mkango Resources (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

