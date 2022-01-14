MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, a growth of 1,390.6% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of MJARF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. MJardin Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

MJardin Group Company Profile

MJardin Group, Inc engages in the provision cannabis management platform. It includes licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and day-to-day personnel management, and oversight. It operates through the Cultivation Management in USA, and Cultivation Operations in Canada segments.

