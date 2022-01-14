Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 65,613 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,613 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after buying an additional 898,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after buying an additional 637,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after buying an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. 817,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,010,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $16,443,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 745,525 shares of company stock valued at $34,413,940. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

