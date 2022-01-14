Mithril 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.64 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $49.17 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00352478 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.