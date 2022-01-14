Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.82 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.92 or 0.00137850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $11.82 million and $222,193.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00076277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.34 or 0.07609024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,474.51 or 0.99371314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00067447 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 200,675 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

