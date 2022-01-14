Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Hits $15.87 on Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $34.97 million and approximately $181,748.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.87 or 0.00037541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00075889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.80 or 0.07609361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,055.34 or 0.99513140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067883 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008184 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.