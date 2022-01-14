Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Hits Market Cap of $13.25 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for about $310.01 or 0.00727722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $13.25 million and $388,941.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00063982 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00074989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.68 or 0.07623673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,434.10 or 0.99610744 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 42,726 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars.

