Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s Largest Position

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,054 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,772 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.5% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,578,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $304.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $212.03 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

