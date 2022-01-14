Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after purchasing an additional 635,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,216 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,300 shares of company stock worth $3,907,947. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

