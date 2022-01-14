Michael Rice Sells 16,666 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $513,812.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $528,645.52.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $36,535.36.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $546,644.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $418,555.72.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $627,145.92.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $651,099.41.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $128,503.55.

BLFS opened at $30.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.03, a PEG ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.61. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

