Michael J. Arougheti Sells 46,721 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.57. 590,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

