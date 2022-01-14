M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 92.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,471 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,744,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,802,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.22.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day moving average is $125.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

