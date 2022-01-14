M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 788 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,453,000 after purchasing an additional 956,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,496,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,226,000 after buying an additional 495,981 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $85.76 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.71.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

