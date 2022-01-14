M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $431,000 Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $169,991,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,166,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $24,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $13,674,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $8,400,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of ZETA opened at $8.66 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

