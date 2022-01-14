M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 328 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.46. The stock has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.51.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

