Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.22. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 13,107 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $21.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) by 165.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.57% of Mexco Energy worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

