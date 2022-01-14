Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.05

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.05 and traded as high as C$67.56. Metro shares last traded at C$66.99, with a volume of 260,295 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRU. TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. NBF raised their price objective on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Metro Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

