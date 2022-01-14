MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $77.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MetLife traded as high as $68.58 and last traded at $68.30, with a volume of 108450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

MET has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in MetLife by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

