Method Finance (MTHD) Trading 7% Lower This Week

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Method Finance has a market cap of $252,288.68 and approximately $1,649.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Method Finance has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00057442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

