Metallis Resources (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 6,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 4,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25.

Metallis Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLFF)

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

