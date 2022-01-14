Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 75,325 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.2% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $416,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $25,742,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,940 shares of company stock worth $230,432,836. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

FB traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.59. The company had a trading volume of 499,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,257,312. The stock has a market cap of $914.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.46. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

