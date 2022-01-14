Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Gary L. Crocker Purchases 5,000 Shares

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

