Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 73.7% Higher Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $6,213.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 73.7% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.90 or 0.00335500 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008336 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002995 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016616 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

