Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

