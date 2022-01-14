Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,708 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 151,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

RYAM stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 3.52. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.