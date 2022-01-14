Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Novanta by 2.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Novanta by 1.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $158.09 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

