Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $32,000 in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 778,769 shares of company stock valued at $8,341,151. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

