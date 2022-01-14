Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,268,000 after buying an additional 503,903 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FR opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

