Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $44,000 Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 81.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $65.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

