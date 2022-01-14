McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $43,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.95. 19,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.22 and its 200 day moving average is $246.62. The firm has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

