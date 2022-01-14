Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,868,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,327 shares during the period. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas makes up approximately 0.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 5.34% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $170,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,138.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE CCU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.7066 per share. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is presently 103.03%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.